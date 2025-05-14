Canada needs to maximize existing pipelines before building more, minister says

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Steven Guilbeault participates in a family photo following a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Canadian Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada needs to maximize the use of its existing pipelines before building more.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first meeting of Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet, the former environment minister said less than half the capacity of Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline is being used.

His comments come after Carney appeared on CTV News Tuesday, signalling an openness to building more pipelines if there is consensus across the country for it.

Carney also opened the door to make changes to the emissions cap on oil and gas production and to the federal legislation for reviewing projects called the Impact Assessment Act.

During the campaign Carney said he would keep the emissions cap in place.

Canada's oil and gas sector has indicated no desire to build new pipelines under the current regulatory environment and have asked for the cap and the assessment law to be repealed.