261017
261290
Business News  

CRTC kicks off CanCon hearing as big streamers cancel appearances

CanCon hearing begins

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - | Story: 550352

The CRTC’s hearing on defining Canadian content began Tuesday with Netflix, Paramount and Apple dropping off the schedule at the last minute.

MPA-Canada, which represents a number of the big streaming companies, rescheduled its appearance for the end of the day Friday.

The federal broadcast regulator’s two-week hearing will consider a new definition of Canadian content.

It’s part of the CRTC’s implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

A number of large global streaming services are fighting in court an earlier directive the CRTC made under the act requiring them to contribute money to Canada’s broadcast sector.

In written submissions in January, groups representing U.S. businesses and big tech companies warned the CRTC that its efforts to modernize Canadian content rules could worsen trade relations with the United States.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.175-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals42.010.23
Decisive Dividend Corp70.01
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
262564
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin144135.55-0.82%
Ethereum3615.49-3.35%
Dash34.85-2.54%
Litecoin139.29-3.22%
Ripple3.587-0.36%
EOS1.14-7.84%
Dogecoin0.3242-2.99%
Cardano1.122-2.86%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
250682
Real Estate
5133798
1232 Ellis Street #1304
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$619,000
more details
258938
262501
Press Room
257987