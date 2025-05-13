249496
258030
Business News  

US egg prices fall for the first time in months but remain near record highs

US egg prices fall

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press - | Story: 550103

U.S. retail egg prices fell in April from the record-high prices they hit earlier this year, according to government data released Tuesday.

The average price for a dozen Grade A eggs dropped 12.7% to $5.12 in April, according to the Consumer Price Index. It was the first month-to-month decline in egg prices since October 2024.

Still, egg prices remain near historic highs as a persistent outbreak of bird flu continues to wipe out flocks of egg-laying hens. The April figure is 79% higher than the same month a year earlier, when the price averaged $2.86 per dozen.

In March, U.S. egg prices had climbed to a record $6.23 per dozen. It was unclear how much egg prices would fall in April because consumer demand is usually high around Easter and Passover.

Bird flu has killed more than 169 million birds since early 2022. Any time a bird gets sick, the entire flock is killed to help keep bird flu from spreading. That can have an effect on the egg supply because massive egg farms may have millions of birds.

In April, outbreaks on two farms on Ohio and South Dakota affected more than 927,000 egg-laying hens.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals41.880.68
Decisive Dividend Corp6.88-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin145009.92+0.96%
Ethereum3606.62+3.42%
Dash34.85+0.46%
Litecoin142.12-2.03%
Ripple3.589+0.96%
EOS1.242+0.81%
Dogecoin0.3321+3.10%
Cardano1.137-0.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5052912
2054 Ethel Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$750,000
more details
261324
261767
Press Room