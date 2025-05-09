260383
257704
Business News  

Telus reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Telus reports profit up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 549412

Telus Corp. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 41.63 cents per share, up from 40.23 cents per share.

The increased payment came as Telus said it earned $321 million in net income attributable to common shares or 21 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $127 million or nine cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 26 cents per share in its latest quarter, the same as a year earlier.

Operating revenue and other income totalled $5.06 billion, up from $4.93 billion.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals40.070.4
Decisive Dividend Corp6.950.17
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
250941
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143436.12-0.07%
Ethereum3205.61+4.50%
Dash33.39+3.37%
Litecoin136.97+4.37%
Ripple3.275+1.17%
EOS1.182-0.51%
Dogecoin0.2839+3.27%
Cardano1.087+1.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260612
Real Estate
5088197
406 1933 Ambrosi Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
258939
260485
Press Room
260570