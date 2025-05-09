257979
257704
Business News  

Onex selling minority stakes in WestJet to Delta and Korean Air

Onex selling minority stakes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 549407

Onex Corp. is selling minority stakes in WestJet to Delta Air Lines and Korean Air for a total of US$550 million.

Under the deals announced Friday, Delta will acquire a 15 per cent stake in the Calgary-based airline for US$330 million, while Korean Air will buy a 10 per cent stake for US$220 million.

After the deal closes, Delta plans to sell a 2.3 per cent stake in WestJet to its joint venture partner Air France-KLM for US$50 million.

Onex acquired WestJet in 2019.

"Delta, Korean and Air France-KLM are among the world’s most prominent and best-managed airlines," Tawfiq Popatia, co-head of Onex Partners, said in a statement.

"Onex is delighted to welcome them as shareholders in WestJet."

WestJet and Delta have been partners since February 2011, and Korean Air and WestJet have partnered since June 2012.

"Investing in a world-class partner like WestJet aligns our interests and ensures that we remain focused on providing a world-class global network and customer experience for travellers in the United States and Canada," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

Delta, Korean Air, KLM and Air France are members of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance. Air Canada is a member of the rival Star Alliance network.

"This strategic partnership will enhance our global network and create long-term value for customers through greater choice and convenience," said Walter Cho, chairman and CEO of Korean Air and Hanjin Group.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.670
Decisive Dividend Corp6.780
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143544.58+0.00%
Ethereum3268.02+6.54%
Dash33.29+3.07%
Litecoin138.38+5.45%
Ripple3.314+2.38%
EOS1.195+0.59%
Dogecoin0.2885+4.72%
Cardano1.099+3.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
257561
Real Estate
5120536
162 - 8000 Highland Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$174,900
more details
258938
Press Room
258845