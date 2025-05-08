262719
CN Rail hub set to proceed after Supreme Court dismisses appeal request

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal request that sought to halt construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area, paving the way for the project to proceed.

The justices gave no reasons for their decision, as is typical when parties ask permission to appeal to the top court.

The $250-million project aims to double Canadian National Railway Co.'s existing line of tracks in Milton, Ont., and construct a hub for containers to be transferred between trucks and trains.

In a unanimous ruling last October, a three-judge panel found a decision by the federal government to let CN build the terminal despite "significant adverse environmental effects" was reasonable.

The court case pitted CN and the government against Halton Region and its four municipalities as well as the Halton Region Conservation Authority.

A lower court decision in March 2024 had highlighted health concerns around air quality, noting the 800 diesel-powered trucks that would make daily round trips to the hub.

 

