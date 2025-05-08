Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International Q1 profit down from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022.

Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with year ago.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income attributable to common shareholders of US$159 million or 49 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was down from a profit of US$230 million or 72 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, RBI says it earned 75 cents US per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 73 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the company which also owns Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs totalled US$2.11 billion for the quarter, up from US$1.74 billion.

RBI chief executive Josh Kobza says the company is making solid progress executing the fundamentals of its business, despite a slower start to the year.