260383
Business News  

Canadian Tire Q1 profit down from year ago due to restructuring costs

Canadian Tire profit down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 549197

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by restructuring costs.

The retailer says its net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations amounted to $27.3 million or 49 cents per diluted share, down from $59.9 million or $1.08 per diluted share a year ago.

The company says its net income attributable to shareholders from discontinued operations totalled $9.9 million or 18 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with $16.9 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $2.00 per diluted share from continuing operations, up from $1.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.46 billion, up from $3.33 billion in the same period last year.

Canadian Tire also announced a partnership with WestJet that will bring together their loyalty reward programs. Starting early next year, the company says the partnership will allow Triangle Rewards' and WestJet Rewards' members the ability to link their loyalty accounts and earn stacked rewards.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals40.62-0.44
Decisive Dividend Corp6.730.24
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
262524
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin137350.56+2.34%
Ethereum2730.53+8.97%
Dash31.04+5.22%
Litecoin127.12+2.67%
Ripple3.054+3.98%
EOS1.155+2.03%
Dogecoin0.2554+7.14%
Cardano0.9932+6.89%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
261901
Real Estate
5133779
#221 489 Highway 33 W
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$259,000
more details
261646
255196
Press Room
257612