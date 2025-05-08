Canadian Tire Q1 profit down from year ago due to restructuring costs

Photo: The Canadian Press Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by restructuring costs.

The retailer says its net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations amounted to $27.3 million or 49 cents per diluted share, down from $59.9 million or $1.08 per diluted share a year ago.

The company says its net income attributable to shareholders from discontinued operations totalled $9.9 million or 18 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with $16.9 million or 30 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $2.00 per diluted share from continuing operations, up from $1.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.46 billion, up from $3.33 billion in the same period last year.

Canadian Tire also announced a partnership with WestJet that will bring together their loyalty reward programs. Starting early next year, the company says the partnership will allow Triangle Rewards' and WestJet Rewards' members the ability to link their loyalty accounts and earn stacked rewards.