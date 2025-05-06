257979
Business News  

Statistics Canada reports $506M merchandise trade deficit for March

$506M trade deficit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 548767

Canada posted a merchandise trade deficit of $506 million in March as exports to the U.S. fell with the implementation of new tariffs, but shipments to other countries climbed.

Statistics Canada says the result compared with a deficit of $1.4 billion in February.

Overall exports edged down 0.2 per cent to $69.9 billion in March as exports to the U.S. fell 6.6 per cent, but exports to countries other than the U.S. rose 24.8 per cent.

Imports fell 1.5 per cent to $70.4 billion as imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products dropped 15.8 per cent and energy products lost 18.8 per cent.

Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. was $8.4 billion in March compared with $10.8 billion in February, while the country's trade deficit with countries other than the U.S. was $9 billion in March compared with $12.2 billion in February.

In volume terms, total exports rose 1.8 per cent in March, while imports ticked down 0.1 per cent.

 

