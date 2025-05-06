Retailer Pet Valu reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press A Pet Valu store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The pet food retailer says it earned $21.8 million or 31 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended March 29, up from a profit of $17.5 million or 24 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Pet Valu says it earned 36 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 35 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $279.1 million, up from $260.8 million a year ago.

The company says same-store sales growth for the quarter was 1.4 per cent.

In its outlook for 2025, Pet Valu says it expects revenue between $1.17 billion and $1.20 billion for its full year. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the year is expected between $1.60 and $1.66.