Competition Bureau sues Canada's Wonderland over alleged 'drip pricing'

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of Canada's Wonderland is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

The Competition Bureau is suing Canada's Wonderland for allegedly making false or misleading price claims online.

The bureau says the amusement park north of Toronto is advertising prices that don't include a mandatory fee of up to $9.99.

It says Wonderland charges a processing fee for online purchases involving park admission that depends on the number of items purchased.

The bureau alleges Wonderland is advertising lower prices than what consumers ultimately have to pay, a practice known as drip pricing.

It has filed an application with the quasi-judicial Competition Tribunal to stop the park's alleged deceptive price advertising, impose a penalty and have Wonderland issue restitution to affected consumers.

Canada's Wonderland says the Competition Bureau's allegations are unfounded and the park plans to defend its "commitment to transparency and consumer value."

“From the outset, our guests receive disclosure of any applicable fees," it said in a statement. "We ensure customers understand exactly what they are purchasing."

The park, owned and operated by the U.S.-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp., says that not only are the Competition Bureau's allegations "unsubstantiated," its demands to prohibit processing fees undermine consumer choice and flexibility.

"The bureau is seeking to require static, all-inclusive pricing, an approach that can impose higher upfront prices for guests and reduced flexibility and choice," the park said.

The Competition Bureau has in the past few years taken action against several companies it alleged were engaged in drip pricing, including Cineplex, SiriusXM Canada, Discount Car & Truck Rentals Ltd. and TicketNetwork.

It won a $38.9-million case in September against movie theatre giant Cineplex Inc., which it accused of drip pricing in its online ticket fees. Cineplex is now contesting the outcome.