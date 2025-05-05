258591
Business News  

A Trump film tariff would send Canadian screen industry into 'chaos,' say local producers

Film tariff would be 'chaos'

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press - | Story: 548638

President Donald Trump's proposed tariff on foreign-made films would send Canada's screen industry into "chaos," local producers say — though several believe the plan is unlikely to ever be implemented.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump said he's authorized trade officials to impose a "100 per cent tariff" on all films produced outside of the United States.

Many Hollywood projects are shot in Canada. The Canadian Media Producers Association pegs the value of foreign productions last year at $4.73 billion, creating more than 90,000 jobs.

Toronto’s Daniel Bekerman, lead producer of the Canada-shot Trump biopic "The Apprentice," says the proposed tariff would create chaos for Canada’s film industry.

Still, Bekerman doubts Trump will follow through on the threat.

Meanwhile, the co-president of Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures Noah Segal says he’s both “concerned and dumbfounded” by Trump’s announcement, adding he can’t see any practical way the tariff could be applied.

"It's getting harder and harder to make films and shows, and make them make sense so that you can release it and make money," says Segal, adding that the local industry has faced several hurdles lately, from the pandemic to the Hollywood strikes.

"So I would suspect if something like this (tariff) comes along, there'd be a lessening of production and there would be a slowdown, which is never good for anybody."

It's still unclear when or how the tax would take effect, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick replied to Trump’s post saying, “We’re on it.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.02-0.01
Russel Metals40.830.08
Decisive Dividend Corp6.40.04
Diamcor Mining0.020.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030.01
261892
262127
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin130813.54+0.20%
Ethereum2505.93+0.08%
Dash30.02-1.02%
Litecoin114.55-2.72%
Ripple2.938-1.61%
EOS0.9824+1.76%
Dogecoin0.2346-0.85%
Cardano0.9143-2.45%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
261902
Real Estate
5139139
Unit# 217 - 1699 Ross Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$110,000
more details
258939
261324
Press Room
255712