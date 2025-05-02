260994
Hudson's Bay facing more pressure to keep Indigenous items off auction block

Should artifacts be sold?

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 548174

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is joining Indigenous organizations in calling for Hudson's Bay to keep artifacts and sacred items off the auction block.

The group says any effort from the faltering department store chain to resolve its financial situation through creditor protection must not come at the expense of Indigenous heritage and dignity.

If Hudson's Bay liquidates or commodifies Indigenous cultural property without the prior and informed consent of Indigenous communities, the Congress says it would be a violation of rights and ethical responsibility.

Calls from the Congress for an immediate halt to the sale of any Indigenous items echo earlier urgings from the Assembly of First Nations, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Hudson's Bay has not specified whether Indigenous items are part of the 4,400 art pieces and artifacts it wants to auction off in a process run by Heffel Gallery.

The company has to return to court eventually to describe in detail what it wants to auction off and how that process will work but has already promised a judge that it will engage with the federal government and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs on an appropriate path forward.

