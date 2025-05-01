S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets trading higher as tech stocks rise

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk in the financial district of Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Gains in the energy and information technology sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.97 points at 24,946.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 400.96 points at 41,070.32. The S&P 500 index was up 88.29 points at 5,657.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 455.26 points at 17,901.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.29 cents US compared with 72.40 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 35 cents US at US$58.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents US at US$3.43 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$96.20 at US$3,222.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents US at US$4.65 a pound.