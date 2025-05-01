261363
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets trading higher as tech stocks rise

Markets trading higher

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547868

Gains in the energy and information technology sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.97 points at 24,946.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 400.96 points at 41,070.32. The S&P 500 index was up 88.29 points at 5,657.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 455.26 points at 17,901.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.29 cents US compared with 72.40 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was up 35 cents US at US$58.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents US at US$3.43 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$96.20 at US$3,222.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.110.11
Decisive Dividend Corp6.350.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.025-0
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin134226.69+3.39%
Ethereum2581.01+4.36%
Dash32.43+0.50%
Litecoin122.39+6.46%
Ripple3.104+2.68%
EOS0.9513+2.81%
Dogecoin0.2523+5.87%
Cardano0.9772+4.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
261903
Real Estate
5141980
2689 Gore Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$2,350,000
more details
257118
256883
Press Room
261203