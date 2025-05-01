Introducing Lodestar Media: Glacier's new unified media division

Photo: Lodestar Media Daniel La Porta, President, Lara Graham, Publisher and General Manager, BIV Group, Matt Blair, General Manager for Vancouver Is Awesome, and Sarah Strother, General Manager & Group Publisher, Community News. Not pictured Ian Smith, Vice President Lodestar Digital and Kent MacDonald, General Manager, REW.ca.

Glacier Media is thrilled to announce the creation of Lodestar Media, its new media division.

To many readers, Lodestar Media is now the parent company of beloved print publications such as the North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Coast Reporter, The Squamish Chief and Whistler’s Pique Newsmagazine. For decades, these publications have kept residents informed about the issues and events that matter most to their daily lives. This community news division within Lodestar Media will be led by Sarah Strother, general manager and group publisher.

Meanwhile, Business in Vancouver has been B.C.’s go-to business platform since 1989 — delivering daily news, in-depth analysis, industry events, and must-read publications like the BC500 and Book of Lists. Under the BIV umbrella is Western Investor, covering commercial real estate across Western Canada, and the company’s recruitment marketing agency. Whether it’s news, networking, or new hires, BIV connects B.C.’s business community.

Lodestar Media’s portfolio also includes Vancouver Is Awesome. V.I.A. is a one-stop shop for Vancouver history, travel tips, restaurant recommendations and in-depth Canucks coverage.

“Lodestar Media unifies all the components of our media business under one brand,” said Daniel La Porta, Lodestar Media’s newly appointed president. “It’s a place where we can showcase all of the value we provide our communities.”

Lodestar Media is also home to REW.ca (Real Estate Works), a leading platform for residential real estate listings and property insights in B.C.

Live, Work, Play

A key aspect of Lodestar Media is its organization around three core pillars: Live, Work, and Play, reflecting its mission to serve British Columbians in all aspects of their lives.

REW anchors the "Live" pillar, empowering British Columbians in their property journeys. BIV provides key business news and analysis under the "Work" pillar while V.I.A. fosters connection under the "Play" pillar.

“This structure will allow Lodestar Media to deliver targeted content and advertising solutions that resonate with the diverse needs and interests of our audiences,” said La Porta.

Kent MacDonald, REW’s general manager, will lead the ‘Live’ pillar while Lara Graham, general manager and publisher of BIV, will lead the ‘Work’ pillar. Matt Blair, general manager of Vancouver Is Awesome, will be at the helm of ‘Play.’

On the marketing side, Lodestar Media comprises Lodestar Digital, a full-service digital agency that specializes in implementing strategies to help businesses improve their online presence through an extensive range of services: everything from website design, sponsored content, social media, display advertising and more. This division will be led by Ian Smith, Lodestar Digital’s vice-president.

Spearheading the Lodestar rebrand is Justin R. Melville, vice-president of brand experience.

“Our goal was to take a collection of community media brands—rich in heritage and trust—and turn it into a dynamic, modern media outfit that connects brands with audiences through the publications, channels, and tent-pole events that define living, working, and playing in B.C.,” said Melville.

“‘Lodestar’ literally means a guiding light, and that’s exactly what we want to be: the ultimate guide for millions of Canadians navigating the news, real estate, business, and lifestyle,” added Melville.

An internal launch of Lodestar Media was hosted at the end of February 2025. The company is now going through the process of showcasing the brand to the public. Social media channels. Emails and new websites will be coming soon.