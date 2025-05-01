Uranium miner Cameco reports $70M Q1 profit as revenue up from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press Cameco Corp. reported a first-quarter profit as its revenue rose compared with a year ago, citing strong production of uranium and fuel services. .

Cameco Corp. reported a first-quarter profit as its revenue rose compared with a year ago, citing strong production of uranium and fuel services.

The company says it earned a profit attributable to equity holders of $70 million or 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $7 million or two cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it earned 16 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 11 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $789 million, up from $634 million a year earlier.

Uranium production totalled 6.0 million pounds for the quarter, up from 5.8 million a year earlier, while sales volumes amounted to 6.9 million pounds, down from 7.3 million pounds. Cameco's average realized price for uranium was $89.12 per pound, up from $77.33 a year earlier.

Cameco's fuel services business saw production of 3.9 million kilograms, up from 3.7 million a year earlier, while fuel services sales volumes totalled 2.4 million kilograms, up from 1.5 million kilograms. Fuel services reported an average realized price of $56.64 per kilogram, up from $48.36 in the first quarter of 2024.