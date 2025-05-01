260994
261290
Business News  

Uranium miner Cameco reports $70M Q1 profit as revenue up from year ago

Cameco reports profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547825

Cameco Corp. reported a first-quarter profit as its revenue rose compared with a year ago, citing strong production of uranium and fuel services.

The company says it earned a profit attributable to equity holders of $70 million or 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $7 million or two cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it earned 16 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 11 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $789 million, up from $634 million a year earlier.

Uranium production totalled 6.0 million pounds for the quarter, up from 5.8 million a year earlier, while sales volumes amounted to 6.9 million pounds, down from 7.3 million pounds. Cameco's average realized price for uranium was $89.12 per pound, up from $77.33 a year earlier.

Cameco's fuel services business saw production of 3.9 million kilograms, up from 3.7 million a year earlier, while fuel services sales volumes totalled 2.4 million kilograms, up from 1.5 million kilograms. Fuel services reported an average realized price of $56.64 per kilogram, up from $48.36 in the first quarter of 2024.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.290.29
Decisive Dividend Corp6.350.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.025-0
261892
261903
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin134269.66+3.42%
Ethereum2580.56+4.34%
Dash32.33+0.19%
Litecoin121.48+5.67%
Ripple3.106+2.75%
EOS0.9455+2.16%
Dogecoin0.2511+5.45%
Cardano0.975+3.94%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5145743
#18 - 4100 Gallaghers Parkland Dr
$1,174,900
more details
261323
Press Room
261043