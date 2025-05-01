256877
258030
Business News  

Thomson Reuters reports US$434M Q1 profit as revenues edge higher

Thomson Reuters profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547822

Thomson Reuters says its profit fell in its latest quarter as revenues edged higher.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a first-quarter profit of US$434 million, down from US$478 million a year ago.

Thomson Reuters says its profit for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to 96 cents US per diluted share compared with a profit of US$1.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.90 billion, up from US$1.89 billion in the first three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned US$1.12 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.11 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of US$1.05 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.280.28
Decisive Dividend Corp6.350.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.02-0.01
261892
261903
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin132600.58+2.14%
Ethereum2541.27+2.75%
Dash32.2-0.22%
Litecoin119.54+3.98%
Ripple3.069+1.52%
EOS0.9351+1.08%
Dogecoin0.2453+2.94%
Cardano0.9651+2.88%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
262127
Real Estate
5104881
595 Vineyard Way, N , Vernon
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
258939
261203
Press Room
255712