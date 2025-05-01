258591
Bombardier reports $44 million Q1 profit, down from $110M a year earlier

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547819

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$44 million, down from US$110 million a year earlier as its revenue rose.

The Montreal-based private jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 37 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of US$1.02 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.52 billion, up from US$1.28 billion in the first three months of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned 61 cents US$ per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 36 cents US per share a year earlier.

The company's backlog was US$14.2 billion at March 31.

Bombardier chief executive Éric Martel says the company has developed "multiple scenarios" over the past few months as it navigates economic uncertainty and has "everything in place to guide for a strong year in 2025."

 

