Energy industry strikes hopeful tone after Liberal federal election win

Photo: The Canadian Press A decommissioned pumpjack, right, sits idle beside a functioning one drawing out oil and gas from a well head near Carstairs, Alta., Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas service contractors has laid out its top priorities for the Liberal government in Ottawa, which held onto power in Monday's federal election.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says both the Liberals and the Conservatives recognized the need to grow oil and gas development during the campaign.

The group says Canada must immediately expand infrastructure projects that strengthen the country's energy and economic security and eliminate the federal cap on emissions.

The association also called for the government to scrap so-called "greenwashing" legislation that limits how companies publicize their environmental performance and fast-track Indigenous participation in energy projects.

During the campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney said his party would streamline project reviews, but keep the industrial carbon levy, emissions cap and review legislation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had said his party would scrap all of those things and create corridors where pipelines and other key infrastructure would be pre-approved.