261363
256463
Business News  

Energy industry strikes hopeful tone after Liberal federal election win

Industry strikes hopeful tone

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press - | Story: 547384

The industry group representing Canada's oil and gas service contractors has laid out its top priorities for the Liberal government in Ottawa, which held onto power in Monday's federal election.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says both the Liberals and the Conservatives recognized the need to grow oil and gas development during the campaign.

The group says Canada must immediately expand infrastructure projects that strengthen the country's energy and economic security and eliminate the federal cap on emissions.

The association also called for the government to scrap so-called "greenwashing" legislation that limits how companies publicize their environmental performance and fast-track Indigenous participation in energy projects.

During the campaign, Liberal Leader Mark Carney said his party would streamline project reviews, but keep the industrial carbon levy, emissions cap and review legislation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had said his party would scrap all of those things and create corridors where pipelines and other key infrastructure would be pre-approved.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.090.57
Decisive Dividend Corp6.340.09
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
259277
257657
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin131918.73+0.59%
Ethereum2523.68+1.60%
Dash32.54-0.31%
Litecoin120.81+2.08%
Ripple3.18+0.28%
EOS0.9697+1.89%
Dogecoin0.2469-0.40%
Cardano0.9868+1.33%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
259740
Real Estate
5130287
1422 Bankhead Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details
261203
Press Room
261204