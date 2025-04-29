261363
258206
Business News  

US consumer confidence plunges to lowest in 5 years on tariff worries

Consumer confidence falls

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press - | Story: 547348

Americans' confidence in the economy slumped for the fifth straight month to the lowest level since the onset of the COIVD-19 pandemic as anxiety over the impact of tariffs take a heavy toll on consumer expectations for future growth.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell 7.9 points in April to 86, its lowest reading since May 2020.

The figures reflect a rapidly souring mood among consumers, most of whom expect prices to rise because of the widespread tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. About half of Americans are also worried about the potential for a recession, according to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center.

How this gloomy mood translates into spending, hiring, and growth will become clearer in the coming days and weeks. On Wednesday, the government will report on U.S. economic growth during the first three months of the year, and economists believe it will show a sharp slowdown as consumers pulled back on spending after a strong winter holiday shopping season.

And on Friday the Labor Department will release its latest report on hiring and the unemployment rate. Overall, economists expect it should still show steady job gains, though some forecast it could show sharply reduced hiring.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.870.35
Decisive Dividend Corp6.330.08
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
259277
252188
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin131564.55+0.32%
Ethereum2514.07+1.22%
Dash32.48-0.49%
Litecoin119.26+0.77%
Ripple3.178+0.22%
EOS0.9745+2.42%
Dogecoin0.2474+0.00%
Cardano0.984+1.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5139029
2971 McAllister Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$535,000
more details
255196
Press Room
247562