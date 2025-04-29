257172
259543
Business News  

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reports profit

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press - | Story: 547340

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”

Coke and other beverage makers are facing a 25% tariff on the aluminum they use for cans, among other items. Last week, rival PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations due to the impact of tariffs.

Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income rose 5% to $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose about 1% before the opening bell Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals39.540.02
Decisive Dividend Corp6.23-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin131530.72+0.30%
Ethereum2519.48+1.43%
Dash32.46-0.55%
Litecoin118.59+0.20%
Ripple3.162-0.28%
EOS0.9683+1.68%
Dogecoin0.2473-0.40%
Cardano0.9865+1.33%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
261308
Real Estate
5143626
#19-3800 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,249,000
more details
256875
Press Room
261042