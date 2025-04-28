261039
S&P/TSX composite up on election day, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada's main stock index saw a modest uplift Monday as the federal election campaign came to an end, while U.S. markets were mixed ahead of earnings reports from tech heavyweights.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.08 points at 24,798.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.09 points at 40,227.59. The S&P 500 index ticked up 3.54 points at 5,528.75, while the Nasdaq composite dipped 16.81 points at 17,366.13.

The Canadian dollar closed at 72.20 cents US compared with 72.13 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down 97 cents US at US$62.05 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 23 cents US at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$49.30 at US$3,347.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down half a penny US at US$4.89 a pound.

