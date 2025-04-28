261363
258206
Business News  

Barrick Gold looks to change name to Barrick Mining as it builds copper business

Barrick Gold name change?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 547158

Barrick Gold Corp. announced plans to change its name to Barrick Mining Corp. as it looks to continue to grow its copper business.

The new moniker is subject to approval at the company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders set for May 6.

Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow says the company's vision is to be the world’s most valued gold and copper exploration, development and mining company.

He says the new name better reflects Barrick’s current business and its mission to achieve sustainable and profitable gold and copper growth.

The company also plans to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange to B from GOLD.

Barrick will continue to trade under the symbol ABX on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals39.150
Decisive Dividend Corp6.250
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
261507
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin132059.37+1.40%
Ethereum2506+0.64%
Dash33.54+13.12%
Litecoin120.46+1.39%
Ripple3.215+2.85%
EOS0.941+1.18%
Dogecoin0.2497+0.00%
Cardano0.9902+1.23%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
242498
Real Estate
5138197
1129 James Hockey Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,500
more details
259782
257770
Press Room
261204
257601