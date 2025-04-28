Barrick Gold looks to change name to Barrick Mining as it builds copper business

Photo: The Canadian Press Barrick Gold Corp. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Barrick Gold Corp. announced plans to change its name to Barrick Mining Corp. as it looks to continue to grow its copper business.

The new moniker is subject to approval at the company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders set for May 6.

Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow says the company's vision is to be the world’s most valued gold and copper exploration, development and mining company.

He says the new name better reflects Barrick’s current business and its mission to achieve sustainable and profitable gold and copper growth.

The company also plans to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange to B from GOLD.

Barrick will continue to trade under the symbol ABX on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)