261363
257902
Business News  

Hudson's Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

Liquidation at final 6 begins

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 546620

Hudson's Bay is expected to start liquidating its final six stores today.

A court filing made earlier in the week by a financial adviser to the beleaguered department store says the selloff will begin because there is a "low probability" that the company will find a buyer for its remaining locations.

Those locations due to begin liquidation include the flagship on Yonge Street in Toronto, as well as a location in the city's Yorkdale mall and another farther north in Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The remaining three span downtown Montreal, the Carrefour Laval mall and Pointe-Claire, Que. One Saks Fifth Avenue store is also being added to the liquidation sales.

Hudson's Bay received court permission last month to liquidate 90 of its 96 Bay, Saks and Saks Off Fifth stores by mid-June, while it hunts for investors or buyers that could restructure or maintain the business.

If a bid for the stores is received that keeps them alive, the financial adviser's court filing says Hudson's Bay retains the right to remove them from the liquidation process.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals39.020
Decisive Dividend Corp6.270
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
249255
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin131237.68+0.92%
Ethereum2470.07+0.82%
Dash30.91+0.49%
Litecoin119.21+2.04%
Ripple3.045-0.33%
EOS0.9364-0.85%
Dogecoin0.2508-0.79%
Cardano0.9935-0.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260458
Real Estate
5083875
4630 Ponderosa Drive #112
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$515,000
more details
248082
248082
Press Room
261204