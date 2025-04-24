259917
259312
Business News  

Canadians' interest in buying an EV falls for third year in a row: AutoTrader survey

EV interest falls for 3rd year

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press - | Story: 546431

Fewer Canadians are considering buying an electric vehicle, marking the third year in a row interest has dropped despite lower EV prices, a survey from AutoTrader shows.

Forty-two per cent of survey respondents say they're considering an EV as their next vehicle, down from 46 per cent last year. In 2022, 68 per cent said they would consider buying an EV.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of respondents say they would exclusively consider buying an EV — a significant drop from 40 per cent last year.

The report, which surveyed 1,801 people on the AutoTrader website, shows drivers are concerned about reduced government incentives, a lack of infrastructure and long-term costs despite falling prices.

Electric vehicle prices fell 7.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2024 year-over-year, according to the AutoTader price index.

The survey, conducted between Feb. 13 and March 12, shows 68 per cent of non-EV owners say government incentives could influence their decision, while a little over half say incentives increase their confidence in buying an EV.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals38.950.07
Decisive Dividend Corp6.170.12
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
249255
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin129485.36-0.28%
Ethereum2447.38-1.68%
Dash30.66-1.41%
Litecoin115.67+0.32%
Ripple3.063-0.23%
EOS0.9365-0.85%
Dogecoin0.2501+1.62%
Cardano1.014+4.97%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5128828
#5 1950 Burtch Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,000
more details
255511
259782
Press Room
257825