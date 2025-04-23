259917
257902
Business  

U.S. trade policies cast shadow of uncertainty over Canadian forestry industry

Anxiety in forestry sector

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press - | Story: 546199

U.S. President Donald Trump’s shifting trade policies are creating uncertainty for the Canadian forestry industry.

Sean McLaren, president and chief executive of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., says the potential inflationary effects of tariffs could weigh on future demand.

McLaren made the comments Wednesday during a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the forestry company's latest results.

U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports went ahead on March 4, but were followed shortly after by an exemption on goods subject to the free trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

However, Trump wants to increase domestic lumber production and has directed the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate the potential harms lumber imports could pose to national security.

The department is also conducting its sixth administrative review of softwood lumber duties. RBC analyst Matthew McKellar said in a note Tuesday that if the department’s preliminary determination from that review goes ahead, countervailing duty rates will more than double for most producers.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.185-0
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals39.1250.21
Decisive Dividend Corp6.090.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin130199.4+1.11%
Ethereum2494.1+3.02%
Dash30.95+1.98%
Litecoin116.07+1.18%
Ripple3.088+1.35%
EOS0.9281+1.53%
Dogecoin0.2488+0.81%
Cardano0.9781+4.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254503
Real Estate
5130287
1422 Bankhead Crescent
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details
248220
Press Room
257739
260285