260365
256463
Business  

Hudson's Bay sees interest in 65 of its leases: court documents

Hudson's Bay sees interest

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 545985

A process to find takers for leases held by Hudson's Bay has generated plenty of interest.

A new court filing made in the company's creditor protection case says 18 unnamed parties submitted letters of intent expressing interest in a total of 65 leases.

The filing says some of those letters were submitted by landlords and many made a play for several of the same leases.

Some potential buyers are interested in other Hudson's Bay assets being offered as part of a separate sales process, thought the document does not say what they are specifically.

Thirty-six of the company's leases did not generate any bids.

The hunt for businesses to take over leases comes after Hudson's Bay filed for creditor protection last month and began liquidating all but six of the stores it and its sister Saks businesses have in Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals38.920.66
Decisive Dividend Corp6.07-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin126028.02+4.58%
Ethereum2361.71+8.58%
Dash29.82+2.93%
Litecoin114.86+6.33%
Ripple2.987+3.90%
EOS0.905+3.90%
Dogecoin0.2395+9.10%
Cardano0.9049+4.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258680
Real Estate
5108720
1347 Springfield road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
261204
258869
Press Room
258845