S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also post gains

Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew Specialist James Denaro, right, and trader Dylan Halvorsan, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Canada's main stock index was up more than 300 points in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 323.93 points at 24,332.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 827.58 points at 38,997.99. The S&P 500 index was up 113.77 points at 5,271.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 395.49 points at 16,266.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.34 cents US compared with 72.36 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.19 at US$63.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$3,437.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.82 a pound.