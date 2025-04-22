242740
256463
Business  

Barrick Gold signs deal to sell its stake in Donlin gold project in Alaska

Barrick Gold signs deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 545922

Barrick Gold Corp. has signed a deal to sell its 50 per cent interest in the Donlin gold project in Alaska to its partner NovaGold Resources Inc. and Paulson Advisers LLC for US$1 billion in cash.

NovaGold already holds the other half of the Donlin project.

Once the deal announced Tuesday is complete, NovaGold will own 60 per cent and Paulson will hold a 40 per cent stake in the project.

Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow says the deal allows Barrick to exit the Donlin project at an attractive valuation, while allowing NovaGold and Paulson to pursue the development of the project.

In addition, Barrick has granted NovaGold an option to buy the outstanding debt owed to Barrick in connection with the project for US$90 million if purchased before closing, or for US$100 million if purchased within 18 months from closing, when the option expires.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2025.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals38.590.33
Decisive Dividend Corp6.110
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
260463
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin125360.35+4.03%
Ethereum2345.25+7.82%
Dash29.36+1.35%
Litecoin113.83+5.38%
Ripple2.97+3.30%
EOS0.8968+2.99%
Dogecoin0.2369+7.73%
Cardano0.9049+4.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5135858
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,900
more details
257769
Press Room
260570
260285