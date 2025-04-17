Fubo streaming service retains English Premier League rights in Canada with new deal

Photo: AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File FILE — Manchester City's Kyle Walker celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A fourth-straight Premier League title for Manchester City marks an unprecedented period of dominance by one team in English soccer.

Fubo Canada has retained the rights to the English Premier League with a new multi-year deal.

The streaming service has been the Canadian home of the top-tier English soccer league since the 2022-23 season. The new agreement begins with the 2025-26 campaign.

The Premier League says its product is available to watch in 880 million homes in 190 countries.

Fubo also streams Italy's Serie A as well as Italian cup matches. And it shows games from France's Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and Canadian national team matches plus South America's Copa Libertadores competition through other channels it airs.

In addition to soccer, the Canadian version of Fubo streams an array of other content with channels ranging from true crime and the work of the late painter/art instructor Bob Ross to sports channels featuring baseball, basketball, cricket, motor racing, lacrosse, poker, wrestling and combat sports including bare knuckle fighting.

But the Premier League is Fubo's jewel in Canada. While Fubo didn't provide subscription figures, it says hours watched on the platform have increased by 3,833 percent (2021-2024) since it entered Canada and obtained EPL rights.

Fubo also operates in the U.S., France and Spain.

NBC holds the Premier League rights in the U.S., retaining the rights in 2021 with a six-year agreement reportedly worth more than US$2.7 billion. Fubo carries some Premier League games in the U.S. via having NBC among its channels.

In December 2023, the Premier League agreed to a domestic TV deal in Britain with Sky and TNT reportedly worth 6.7 billion pounds ($12.3 billion) that cover the four years from the 2025-26 season.

Fubo subscriptions in Canada currently start at $26.99 for the first month (and then $31.49 per month) with a premium option offering more channels for $45.14 a month. Fubo says its monthly plan cost $24.99 in Canada when the service started with EPL in 2022.

Disney Hulu's and Fubo, meanwhile, are in the process of completing a deal that would combine the two streaming services.

The combined company, which would see Disney have a 70 percent stake, will operate under Fubo’s publicly traded company name and be led by Fubo’s existing management team. Fubo and Hulu, which is not available in Canada, have a combined 6.2 million North American subscribers, according to an Associated Press report in January.

Fubo and Hulu will still be available to consumers as separate offerings once the transaction closes.

Disney has said it will also enter into a new deal with Fubo that will allow Fubo to create a new sports and broadcast service that features Disney’s sports and broadcast networks including ABC and ESPN.

Fubo and Disney and ESPN had been in a legal dispute related to Venu Sports, the sports streaming platform that was planned by ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. That litigation has since been settled.

Fubo declined comment on the merger's possible impact in Canada, citing the ongoing regulatory process.