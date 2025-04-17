260733
Corus says Heather Shaw to retire as executive chair, will remain non-executive chair

Corus Entertainment Inc. says Heather Shaw will retire from her position as executive chair as of May 31.

The radio and television broadcaster says Shaw will remain on the company's board as a non-executive chair.

Shaw has been executive chair since the company's inception in September 1999.

Corus co-chief executive Troy Reeb says Shaw has been an important part of Corus' history, helping to steward the company through significant milestones and an ever-changing industry.

Corus owns a portfolio including 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations and 15 conventional television stations as well as digital and streaming platforms.

Last week, the company reported a loss in its second quarter as its revenue fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

 

