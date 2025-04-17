260733
Business  

CPP Investments sells portfolio of private equity fund interests

Equity fund interests sold

The Canadian Press

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it has sold a portfolio of 25 private equity fund interests in North American and European buyout funds for $1.2 billion in net proceeds.

The board says the buyers are Ares Management Private Equity Secondaries funds and CVC Secondary Partners, the secondaries business of CVC.

Ares is a global alternative investment manager, while CVC is a global private markets manager focused on private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure.

The portfolio sold included primary commitments and secondary purchases made by CPP Investments in funds over 10 years old.

Dushy Sivanithy, CPP Investment's head of secondaries, says the deal was part of its active portfolio management.

CPP Investments' net assets totalled $699.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024.

 

