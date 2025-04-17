HBC wants to hold auction for its art and artifacts including its royal charter

Photo: The Canadian Press The Hudson's Bay Co. sign in downtown Toronto, Wednesday July 16, 2008.

Hudson’s Bay Co. wants to hold a dedicated art auction for the sale of its most historically significant art and artifacts including its royal charter as part of its restructuring under court protection from creditors.

The retailer says, subject to court approval, it wants to hold the auction apart from the broader sale and investment solicitation process that is ongoing.

It says this would ensure that the care, consideration and expertise required for the art and artifacts can be prioritized through a process facilitated by a fine art auction house.

HBC's roots date back to 1670 when it was incorporated as a fur trading company by a royal charter granted by King Charles II.

The retailer filed for court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act last month and has begun liquidation sales at the bulk of its 80 stores, 13 Saks Off Fifth locations and three Saks Fifth Avenue shops.

HBC hopes to save six of its stores and its e-commerce business in the restructuring.