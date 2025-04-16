260843
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets down

 Strength in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points as the price of oil climbed, while U.S. markets fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.68 points at 24,186.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.69 points at 40,286.27. The S&P 500 index was down 53.53 points at 5,343.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 324.06 points at 16,499.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.01 cents US compared with 71.77 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.07 at US$61.82 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nine cents US at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$88.80 at US$3,329.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.

 

