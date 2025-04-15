Honda considering Canadian production move to U.S. in response to tariffs: report

Photo: The Canadian Press Honda employees work along the vehicle assembly line before an event announcing plans for a Honda electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Honda is considering shifting some Canadian automotive production to the U.S. in response to new tariffs, according to a report by Japan's Nikkei financial newspaper.

The company is looking to shift enough Canadian CR-V and Civic production to the U.S. so that it can meet 90 per cent of U.S. sales with vehicles produced there, up from its current level of about 70 per cent, the report said.

The U.S. imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all imported vehicles in early April, including ones produced in Canada despite the free trade deal, significantly raising costs for all importers.

The Nikkei report on Tuesday said Honda would look to increase U.S. production by 30 per cent over the next couple of years by hiring more workers and adding shifts to its U.S. operations that also produce the CR-V and Civic models.

Honda's operations in Alliston, Ont., has about 4,200 employees and produced around 375,000 vehicles in Canada in 2023.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

When the auto tariffs came into effect on April 3, Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu said in a statement that the company was working to understand the impacts of the tariffs and would adopt a "measured, thoughtful approach to actively address both immediate and future effects, ensuring our continued success in Canada."

Last year, Honda announced a $15-billion commitment to its Canadian operations to create an electric vehicle supply chain in Ontario. The plans, supported by up to $5 billion in public funds, include building an electric vehicle battery plant next to its existing Alliston plant.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced new supports for Canadian businesses affected by U.S. tariffs, including financial supports designed to incentivize automakers to keep producing vehicles in Canada.