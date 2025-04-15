260843
257902
Business  

Tariff uncertainty foils 'slam dunk rebound year' for national home sales: CREA

Uncertainty foils rebound

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press - | Story: 544683

The Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its forecast for home sales activity in 2025, while the number of homes that changed hands across the country in March was down 9.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

The association says Canadian home sales in March also fell 4.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis from February, as potential buyers stayed on the sidelines amid concerns over tariffs and economic uncertainty.

CREA is now expecting a total of 482,673 residential properties to be sold throughout the year, essentially unchanged from 2024, but marking a steep cut from its previous forecast in January of an 8.6 per cent increase from last year.

The national average home price is forecast to decrease a slight 0.3 per cent on an annual basis to $687,898 in 2025, which would be around $30,000 lower than predicted in early January.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says that in short order, Canada's housing market has "gone from a slam dunk rebound year to treading water at best."

In March, the national average sale price fell 3.7 per cent compared with a year earlier to $678,331.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals38.440.4
Decisive Dividend Corp6.31-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin118656.77+0.69%
Ethereum2269.02+0.34%
Dash28.82+0.88%
Litecoin105.6-1.56%
Ripple2.981+0.88%
EOS0.8358-1.88%
Dogecoin0.2183-1.35%
Cardano0.8709-1.36%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249255
Real Estate
5124933
Unit #292, 1999 Highway 97 S, West Kelowna, British Columbia V1Z 1B2
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
256193
258586
Press Room
257825
260285