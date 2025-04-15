260250
Business  

Groupe Dynamite reports fourth-quarter profit and sales up from year ago

Dynamite reports profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 544668

Clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $31.0 million, up from $28.6 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 13 per cent.

The company, which includes the Garage and Dynamite banners, says the profit amounted to 28 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Feb. 1.

The result was up from a profit of 27 cents per diluted share in the company's fourth quarter a year earlier which included 14 weeks.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $271.8 million, up from $240.3 million.

Groupe Dynamite says the growth came from a 9.5 per cent increase in comparable store sales and contributions from new stores.

On an adjusted basis, Groupe Dynamite says it earned 33 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 28 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals38.440.4
Decisive Dividend Corp6.31-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
259277
256987
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin118656.77+0.69%
Ethereum2269.02+0.34%
Dash28.82+0.88%
Litecoin105.6-1.56%
Ripple2.981+0.88%
EOS0.8358-1.88%
Dogecoin0.2183-1.35%
Cardano0.8709-1.36%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251926
Real Estate
5124933
Unit #292, 1999 Highway 97 S, West Kelowna, British Columbia V1Z 1B2
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
258872
256193
Press Room
258731
260285