259276
259543
Business  

Statistics Canada reports February wholesale trade figures up 0.3 per cent

Wholesale trade figures up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 544481

Statistics Canada says wholesale trade, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.3 per cent to $85.7 billion in February.

The overall increase in sales came as just two of the seven subsectors posted gains.

Statistics Canada says sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector gained 7.1 per cent for the month to $19 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 0.5 per cent to $15.5 billion.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector posted the largest decrease as it fell 3.1 per cent to $14.3 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, increased 0.2 per cent in February.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.020.06
Decisive Dividend Corp6.20.12
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350.01
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin118697+1.84%
Ethereum2321.24+4.44%
Dash28.89+0.66%
Litecoin109.32+1.12%
Ripple2.994+1.98%
EOS0.8647+1.89%
Dogecoin0.2291+1.32%
Cardano0.9066+2.26%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260249
Real Estate
5128828
#5 1950 Burtch Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,000
more details
255525
Press Room
258353