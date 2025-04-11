260250
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points in early trading, U.S. stock markets down

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543978

Strength in base metal stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in early trading, while U.S. stock markets fell to start the final day of a volatile trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 150.67 points at 23,165.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 198.35 points at 39,395.31. The S&P 500 index was down 20.52 points at 5,247.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.60 points at 16,346.71.

Investors have seen big swings on stock markets this week as the U.S. pulled back on some tariffs but raised rates on goods coming from China.

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on China to a total of 145 per cent in an escalating trade war. In response, China has said it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 per cent from 84 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.08 cents US compared with 71.35 cents US on Thursday.

 

 

