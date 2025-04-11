260250
257754
Business  

Corus Entertainment reports $55.9M Q2 loss, revenue down 10 per cent from year ago

Corus reports $55.9M loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543976

Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss in its second quarter as its revenue fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The television and radio broadcaster says it saw a loss attributable to shareholders of $55.9 million or 28 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28.

The result compared with a loss of $9.8 million or five cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $270.4 million for the quarter, down from $299.5 million.

The drop came as Corus reported $251.8 million in television revenue, down from $278.1 million a year earlier, while radio revenue amounted to $18.5 million, down from $21.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost 21 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of three cents per share a year ago.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals36.810.47
Decisive Dividend Corp6.070.01
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
259277
259841
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin114483.29+2.87%
Ethereum2164.61+1.67%
Dash28.15+1.33%
Litecoin105.93+2.55%
Ripple2.767+0.84%
EOS0.8664+0.12%
Dogecoin0.2198+2.33%
Cardano0.8639+1.17%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
249255
Real Estate
5103712
#118-555 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
260436
259541
Press Room
258353
258645