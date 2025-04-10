Hudson's Bay sale now using protocol designed to handle insider bid: document

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign is seen outside the flagship downtown Hudson's Bay store in Vancouver, on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A new document circulated to lawyers involved in Hudson’s Bay’s creditor protection case is raising suspicion that a company insider may be exploring a bid for the retailer’s assets or leases.

The “Insider Protocol” document obtained by The Canadian Press describes how processes meant to help the ailing retailer find investors or buyers will now include new provisions to ensure “integrity and fairness.”

It says the protocol is being enacted “in view of" a potential insider bid that may involve certain members of management, who are not named.

The protocol comes after company insiders, including members of the retailer’s leadership team, who are considering making a bid for assets or leases were required to declare their interest by this past Monday to the court-appointed organizations overseeing the sales processes.

No members of the Bay or its sister companies Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th have so far publicized their interest in the business and the document says there are “no assurances” that a bid will eventually be made.

Hudson’s Bay and the companies managing the sales process did not immediately respond to a request for comment.