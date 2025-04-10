258738
Business  

Frank and Oak to close nine stores by May 7 as it seeks buyer or investor

Frank and Oak shuts 9 stores

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 543770

Apparel retailer Frank and Oak says it is closing nine stores across Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia by May 7.

Court documents show the Montreal-based company has 150 employees, but when asked about how many will lose their job as a result of the closures, spokesperson Elisabeth de Gramont said she did not have that information yet.

She says once the liquidation begins, all sales will be final, but the retailer’s e-commerce business will continue to operate.

De Gramont attributed the closures to the legal process Frank and Oak began in December, when it filed a notice of intention, which helps companies restructure and avoid bankruptcy while providing creditors with some compensation.

As part of that process, Frank and Oak has said it is facing financial difficulties because COVID-19 weighed on the profitability of new stores, and supply chain issues, including conflict in Gaza, delayed shipments of inventory.

Frank and Oak began searching for an investor or buyer in mid-January. Court filings say the company saw “robust” interest from potential suitors in the first phase of the process but Frank and Oak has yet to announce any successful bidders.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals35.84-2.25
Decisive Dividend Corp6.030.01
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.035-0.01
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin110991.23-4.66%
Ethereum2103.89-10.58%
Dash27.76-5.77%
Litecoin100.72-5.79%
Ripple2.732-5.70%
EOS0.8635-12.65%
Dogecoin0.212-7.03%
Cardano0.8291-6.54%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
256986
Real Estate
5136756
345 Hardie Rd
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$990,000
more details
259103
259786
Press Room
258353