Amid market turbulence, money managers keep a cool head

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Faced with the extreme market turbulence of the past week, money managers are staying the course and relying on their long-term investment strategies while also looking for opportunities amid the panic.

Kevin Burkett, portfolio manager at Burkett Asset Management, says his firm’s strategy isn’t predicated on timing markets or guessing where macroeconomic forces are headed.

Instead, it’s focused on a core basket of what he calls “all-weather businesses” that are less vulnerable to the wild swings of tariff-stressed investors.

There have been extreme selloffs on the markets and a few big swings upward over the past week after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on countries around the globe.

Markets dove back into the red Thursday, one day after surging on the news that Trump would pause some of the tariffs for 90 days.

IG Wealth Management vice-president of investment strategy Pierre-Benoît Gauthier says his firm entered 2025 on the defensive side, and is now looking for good entry points on certain stocks as valuations become more attractive amid the volatility.