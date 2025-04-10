258842
Business  

Videotron sues Rogers for $91M, alleging breach of contract in Freedom Mobile deal

Rogers sued for for $91M,

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543753

Quebecor Inc.-subsidiary Videotron is suing Rogers Communications Inc. for $91 million over an alleged breach of contract related to the sale of Freedom Mobile two years ago.

In a notice of action filed last week in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Videotron requested an order for Rogers to "specifically perform their obligations" outlined in a 2022 agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron.

As part of Rogers' $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., the companies agreed to spin off Freedom, which was then-owned by Shaw, to the Quebecor subsidiary for $2.85 billion in an effort to ease competition concerns.

Both transactions received final regulatory approvals in March 2023.

Videotron's notice of action, filed April 3 on the two-year anniversary of the deals closing, did not provide any detail surrounding how it believes Rogers allegedly violated the contract.

Notices of action are tools that can be used to open a civil claim, with a requirement that a statement of claim be filed within 30 days.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals36.71-1.38
Decisive Dividend Corp6.020
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
260249
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin111311-4.39%
Ethereum2114.22-10.14%
Dash27.61-6.28%
Litecoin100.61-5.89%
Ripple2.72-6.11%
EOS0.8649-12.55%
Dogecoin0.2104-7.47%
Cardano0.8316-6.31%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260439
Real Estate
4696876
11451 Etheridge Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$715,900
more details
247562
258872
Press Room