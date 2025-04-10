Videotron sues Rogers for $91M, alleging breach of contract in Freedom Mobile deal

Photo: The Canadian Press Quebecor Inc.-subsidiary Videotron is suing Rogers Communications Inc. for $91 million over an alleged breach of contract related to the sale of Freedom Mobile two years ago. A man enters Freedom Mobile store in Toronto on Thursday, November 24, 2016.

Quebecor Inc.-subsidiary Videotron is suing Rogers Communications Inc. for $91 million over an alleged breach of contract related to the sale of Freedom Mobile two years ago.

In a notice of action filed last week in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Videotron requested an order for Rogers to "specifically perform their obligations" outlined in a 2022 agreement to sell Freedom Mobile to Videotron.

As part of Rogers' $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., the companies agreed to spin off Freedom, which was then-owned by Shaw, to the Quebecor subsidiary for $2.85 billion in an effort to ease competition concerns.

Both transactions received final regulatory approvals in March 2023.

Videotron's notice of action, filed April 3 on the two-year anniversary of the deals closing, did not provide any detail surrounding how it believes Rogers allegedly violated the contract.

Notices of action are tools that can be used to open a civil claim, with a requirement that a statement of claim be filed within 30 days.