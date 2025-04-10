258842
Business  

Trump's partial tariff pullback doesn't affect duties on Canadian imports

Duties on Canadian imports

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press - | Story: 543725

The United States is still imposing tariffs on Canada after President Donald Trump on Wednesday partially pulled back some of the most devastating duties against countries around the world.

Trump paused his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days but kept in place a 10 per cent levy on nearly all global imports.

The president also increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent.

Trump's change in course triggered a surge in U.S. markets following days of massive losses — but it’s not clear how the ongoing uncertainty will play out.

A White House official has said duties against Canada were unchanged.

Fentanyl-related tariffs, as well as levies on automobiles, steel and aluminum, remain on Canada.

 

