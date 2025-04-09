259513
259543
Business  

Roots reports Q4 loss as it takes non-cash charge, sales up from year ago

Roots reports loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543486

Roots Corp. reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter as it took a large non-cash impairment charge.

The retailer says the loss amounted to 54 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 1 as it recorded a $50-million impairment charge on intangible assets.

The result compared with a profit of $14.6 million or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Roots says it earned 40 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Total sales for the quarter amounted to $110.8 million, up from $108.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Direct-to-consumer sales totalled $101.2 million, up from $97.8 million a year ago, while partner and other sales amounted to $9.6 million, down from $10.5 million.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.02-0.01
Russel Metals35.52-0.09
Decisive Dividend Corp6.05-0.09
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin109652.99+0.67%
Ethereum2106.42+0.20%
Dash27.91+3.22%
Litecoin101.38+3.00%
Ripple2.586+1.13%
EOS0.9518-0.10%
Dogecoin0.2072+1.97%
Cardano0.8069+1.38%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260229
Real Estate
5135858
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,900
more details
256816
259541
Press Room
253422
258590