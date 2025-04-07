259276
Business  

Ontario offers $11 billion in relief to businesses stung by U.S. tariffs

$11 billion in relief

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543030

The Ontario government says it will provide about $11 billion in relief and support for businesses stung by U.S. tariffs.

Premier Doug Ford says the measures will help workers and businesses deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s "attacks on Ontario’s economy."

The government says it will defer select provincially administered taxes for six months from April 1 to Oct. 1, which will save businesses about $9 billion.

It says it will also provide a $2 billion rebate for employers through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board to help keep workers on the job.

Ford said last week he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, which were slapped on many other countries around the world.

But Ford said he is still concerned about the province's auto sector, which is facing 25 per cent duties on automobile imports into the U.S.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals36.580.02
Decisive Dividend Corp6.02-0.05
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
258673
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin111224.71-0.29%
Ethereum2225.2-1.05%
Dash27.71-2.43%
Litecoin99.88-0.52%
Ripple2.679-2.23%
EOS1.069+5.01%
Dogecoin0.2091-2.34%
Cardano0.814-0.25%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
260229
Real Estate
3538558
3733 Casorso Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$477,422
more details
257597
259846
Press Room