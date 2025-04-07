Ontario offers $11 billion in relief to businesses stung by U.S. tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The Ontario government says it will provide about $11 billion in relief and support for businesses stung by U.S. tariffs.

Premier Doug Ford says the measures will help workers and businesses deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s "attacks on Ontario’s economy."

The government says it will defer select provincially administered taxes for six months from April 1 to Oct. 1, which will save businesses about $9 billion.

It says it will also provide a $2 billion rebate for employers through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board to help keep workers on the job.

Ford said last week he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, which were slapped on many other countries around the world.

But Ford said he is still concerned about the province's auto sector, which is facing 25 per cent duties on automobile imports into the U.S.