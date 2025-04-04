257040
258940
Business  

TSX down over 800 points, U.S. markets sink for second day as trade war continues

TSX down over 800 points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542540

Canadian and U.S. stock markets continue to be roiled by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans that sent several prominent indexes nosediving Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down over 800 points, or more than three per cent, in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down more than three per cent.

The Canadian dollar was down almost one per cent to 70.36 cents US after jumping to over 71 cents US on Thursday.

Friday's market fallout comes on the heels of heavy losses Thursday including the TSX closing down almost four per cent, while the S&P 500 closed down 4.8 per cent and the Nasdaq lost six per cent.

Trump's steep global tariffs have sparked retaliation, including China setting 34 per cent retaliatory tariffs, and fears that trade disruptions will hit economies worldwide.

 

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals37.31-1.33
Decisive Dividend Corp6.04-0.15
Diamcor Mining0.015-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin118362.33+0.91%
Ethereum2556.31-0.26%
Dash30.85+1.28%
Litecoin119.42+1.36%
Ripple3.041+4.47%
EOS1.159-4.14%
Dogecoin0.2415+4.32%
Cardano0.9504+3.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258673
Real Estate
5135231
1047 Middleton Way
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$324,900
more details
258644
Press Room