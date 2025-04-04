Canadian economy lost 33,000 jobs in March, biggest loss since 2022

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada released March jobs figures on Friday. Workers stack and sort as softwood lumber is cut at Groupe Crete, a sawmill in Mont-Blanc, Que., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

The economy shed 33,000 jobs in March, the biggest loss since January 2022, while the unemployment rate ticked higher, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The agency said the unemployment rate for March rose to 6.7 per cent compared with 6.6 per cent in February.

The hit came amid increased uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs that have threatened economic growth.

The job losses reversed some of the gains made at the end of last year and into January.

The overall decrease also came as 62,000 full-time jobs were lost in the month, partly offset by a gain in part-time employment.

The wholesale and retail trade sector lost 29,000 jobs in March, following an increase of 51,000 in February.

The information, culture and recreation sector lost 20,000 jobs, while the agriculture sector lost 9,300 jobs.

Meanwhile, the “other services” sector, which includes personal and repair services, added 12,000 jobs. Utilities added 4,200 jobs.

Total hours worked were up 0.4 per cent in March, following a drop of 1.3 per cent in February.

Average hourly wages among employees rose 3.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in March.