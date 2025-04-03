257979
258941
Business  

Canadian apparel company stock prices fall after tariff announcement

Clothing stock prices fall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 542395

Canadian apparel companies including Aritzia and Lululemon saw their stock prices slide Thursday as investors reacted to the sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Aritzia was the biggest loser on the TSX, with shares down more than 20 per cent, while Lululemon shares were down almost 10 per cent on the Nasdaq.

Gildan shares were down almost ten per cent on the TSX.

Trump unveiled 10 per cent tariffs on imports from most countries on Wednesday after markets closed, as well as additional tariffs for dozens of countries.

Canada was left out of the new tariffs but already faces duties on a variety of its goods including auto and steel and aluminum.

Economists have been sounding the alarm over Trump's tariff policies, saying they are likely to lead to a recession.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1950
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.64-1.18
Decisive Dividend Corp6.190.11
Diamcor Mining0.02-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
259277
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin115750.57-1.50%
Ethereum2500.6-2.17%
Dash30.08-1.60%
Litecoin116.14+0.05%
Ripple2.882+0.21%
EOS1.154+0.87%
Dogecoin0.2234-5.09%
Cardano0.905-0.66%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
259841
Real Estate
5129866
3229 Skyview Lane #310
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
256703
259859
Press Room
253422